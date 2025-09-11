City of South Fulton, Marietta students remember 9/11 victims, heroes

The Brief South Fulton holds annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Ceremony honors fallen Capt. Helio Garcia and others. Metro students plant flags in Marietta; firefighters plan stair climb.



The City of South Fulton honored first responders during its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Wednesday.

This year’s theme, "Beyond the Call of Duty," spotlighted local officers’ bravery and sacrifice. Several were honored, including Capt. Helio Garcia, who died in the line of duty, and longtime veteran Aldranon English.

Metro Atlanta high school students also planted nearly 3,000 flags to honor the lives lost. Firefighters in Cobb County will hold their annual stair climb Tuesday in memory of the 343 New York firefighters killed on 9/11.