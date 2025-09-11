City of South Fulton, Marietta students remember 9/11 victims, heroes
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The City of South Fulton honored first responders during its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Wednesday.
RELATED: 9/11 ceremonies, events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
What they're saying:
This year’s theme, "Beyond the Call of Duty," spotlighted local officers’ bravery and sacrifice. Several were honored, including Capt. Helio Garcia, who died in the line of duty, and longtime veteran Aldranon English.
Metro Atlanta high school students also planted nearly 3,000 flags to honor the lives lost. Firefighters in Cobb County will hold their annual stair climb Tuesday in memory of the 343 New York firefighters killed on 9/11.