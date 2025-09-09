Expand / Collapse search

9/11 ceremonies, events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025

By
Published  September 9, 2025 2:53pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Multiple ceremonies and related events are happening in the metro Atlanta and North Georgia area this week to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. 

Bartow County

9/11 Memorial Ride and Concert – Cartersville

  • Date & Time: 9 a.m. Sept. 13
  • Location: Southern Devil Harley Davidson, 2281 Highway 411 NE, Cartersville
  • Description: Annual ride to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 as well as local law enforcement officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Clayton County

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony – Stockbridge

  • Date & Time: 8 a.m. Sept. 11
  • Location: Stockbridge City Hall, 4640 North Henry Blvd., Stockbridge
  • Description: Public ceremony with local schools and first responders to memorialize the victims of 9/11.

Cobb County

9/11 Marathon Stair Climb – Callaway Stadium

  • Date & Time: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11
  • Location: Callaway Stadium, 801 Dallis Street, LaGrange (Note: Stadium is in Troup County but listed as part of Cobb County event calendar)
  • Description: Annual destination stair climb of 110 stories to honor FDNY heroes. Proceeds benefit the Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund of Georgia. Registration includes a commemorative t-shirt.

Coweta County

Annual 9/11 Candlelight Vigil – Newnan

  • Date & Time: 6:55 p.m. Sept. 11
  • Location: Veteran's Memorial Park, Newnan
  • Description: Annual candlelight vigil featuring Trevor Meadows performing "Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning."

DeKalb County

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony – Avondale Estates

  • Date & Time: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11
  • Location: Dewey C. Brown Plaza, Avondale Estates
  • Description: Ceremony will include a bell ringing at 8:46 a.m. and time for silent reflection to honor the thousands killed on 9/11.

9/11 Inside the Pentagon Screening

  • Date & Time: 6 p.m. Sept. 11
  • Location: Scott Candler Library, Decatur
  • Description: Screening of the PBS documentary "9/11: Inside the Pentagon."

Fayette County

9/11 Memorial Walk – Peachtree City

  • Date & Time: 9 a.m. Sept. 11
  • Location: Drake Field, Peachtree City
  • Description: Annual 4-mile solemn walk around Lake Peachtree, led in full firefighting turnout gear, to honor those lost and first responders.

Fulton County

9/11 Memorial Step Climb – Chastain Park Amphitheater

  • Date & Time: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11
  • Location: Chastain Park Amphitheater, 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta
  • Description: The public is invited to climb the steps at Chastain Park Amphitheater in memory of the victims of 9/11.

Beyond the Call of Duty: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

  • Date & Time: Wednesday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
  • Location: 3900 Aviation Circle, Atlanta
  • Description: Annual ceremony honoring the bravery and sacrifice of first responders. City leaders, police, firefighters, and community members will gather to reflect on the lives lost and the resilience shown after 9/11. Several officers will be recognized for heroic acts on the job.

Patriot Day – Annual 9/11 Commemoration – Johns Creek

  • Date & Time: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11
  • Location: Newton Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek
  • Description: Annual commemoration with donations accepted for the Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation.

9/11 Commemorative Ceremony – Roswell

  • Date & Time: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11
  • Location: Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell
  • Description: Ceremony with city officials and community members to honor those who died on 9/11.

9/11 Heroes Run 5K – Grant Park/Atlanta

  • Date & Time: Sept. 13
  • Location: Grant Park, Atlanta
  • Description: Community 5K run/ruck to honor the heroes of 9/11. Open to all fitness levels. Registration required.

Gwinnett County

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony – Norcross

  • Date & Time: 8:15 a.m. Sept. 11
  • Location: Betty Mauldin Park, Norcross
  • Description: Tribute ceremony with bagpipes and a bell-ringing to mark the moment the first tower was struck.

Henry County

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony – McDonough

  • Date & Time: 11 a.m. Sept. 11
  • Location: Jason T. Harper Arena, Heritage Park, 95 Lake Dow Road, McDonough
  • Description: Solemn public ceremony hosted by Henry County government to honor the heroes, victims, and families affected by 9/11.

Paulding County

Remembering the Heroes Ceremony – Mt. Tabor Park

  • Date & Time: 8:40 a.m. Sept. 11
  • Location: 9/11 Memorial Site, Mt. Tabor Park, Dallas
  • Description: Ceremony led by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department Honor Guards, with guest representatives from New York law enforcement.

 

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com. 

AtlantaNews