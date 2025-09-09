9/11 ceremonies, events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
ATLANTA - Multiple ceremonies and related events are happening in the metro Atlanta and North Georgia area this week to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
Bartow County
9/11 Memorial Ride and Concert – Cartersville
- Date & Time: 9 a.m. Sept. 13
- Location: Southern Devil Harley Davidson, 2281 Highway 411 NE, Cartersville
- Description: Annual ride to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 as well as local law enforcement officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
Clayton County
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony – Stockbridge
- Date & Time: 8 a.m. Sept. 11
- Location: Stockbridge City Hall, 4640 North Henry Blvd., Stockbridge
- Description: Public ceremony with local schools and first responders to memorialize the victims of 9/11.
Cobb County
9/11 Marathon Stair Climb – Callaway Stadium
- Date & Time: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11
- Location: Callaway Stadium, 801 Dallis Street, LaGrange (Note: Stadium is in Troup County but listed as part of Cobb County event calendar)
- Description: Annual destination stair climb of 110 stories to honor FDNY heroes. Proceeds benefit the Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund of Georgia. Registration includes a commemorative t-shirt.
Coweta County
Annual 9/11 Candlelight Vigil – Newnan
- Date & Time: 6:55 p.m. Sept. 11
- Location: Veteran's Memorial Park, Newnan
- Description: Annual candlelight vigil featuring Trevor Meadows performing "Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning."
DeKalb County
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony – Avondale Estates
- Date & Time: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11
- Location: Dewey C. Brown Plaza, Avondale Estates
- Description: Ceremony will include a bell ringing at 8:46 a.m. and time for silent reflection to honor the thousands killed on 9/11.
9/11 Inside the Pentagon Screening
- Date & Time: 6 p.m. Sept. 11
- Location: Scott Candler Library, Decatur
- Description: Screening of the PBS documentary "9/11: Inside the Pentagon."
Fayette County
9/11 Memorial Walk – Peachtree City
- Date & Time: 9 a.m. Sept. 11
- Location: Drake Field, Peachtree City
- Description: Annual 4-mile solemn walk around Lake Peachtree, led in full firefighting turnout gear, to honor those lost and first responders.
Fulton County
9/11 Memorial Step Climb – Chastain Park Amphitheater
- Date & Time: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11
- Location: Chastain Park Amphitheater, 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta
- Description: The public is invited to climb the steps at Chastain Park Amphitheater in memory of the victims of 9/11.
Beyond the Call of Duty: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
- Date & Time: Wednesday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Location: 3900 Aviation Circle, Atlanta
- Description: Annual ceremony honoring the bravery and sacrifice of first responders. City leaders, police, firefighters, and community members will gather to reflect on the lives lost and the resilience shown after 9/11. Several officers will be recognized for heroic acts on the job.
Patriot Day – Annual 9/11 Commemoration – Johns Creek
- Date & Time: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11
- Location: Newton Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek
- Description: Annual commemoration with donations accepted for the Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation.
9/11 Commemorative Ceremony – Roswell
- Date & Time: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11
- Location: Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell
- Description: Ceremony with city officials and community members to honor those who died on 9/11.
9/11 Heroes Run 5K – Grant Park/Atlanta
- Date & Time: Sept. 13
- Location: Grant Park, Atlanta
- Description: Community 5K run/ruck to honor the heroes of 9/11. Open to all fitness levels. Registration required.
Gwinnett County
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony – Norcross
- Date & Time: 8:15 a.m. Sept. 11
- Location: Betty Mauldin Park, Norcross
- Description: Tribute ceremony with bagpipes and a bell-ringing to mark the moment the first tower was struck.
Henry County
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony – McDonough
- Date & Time: 11 a.m. Sept. 11
- Location: Jason T. Harper Arena, Heritage Park, 95 Lake Dow Road, McDonough
- Description: Solemn public ceremony hosted by Henry County government to honor the heroes, victims, and families affected by 9/11.
Paulding County
Remembering the Heroes Ceremony – Mt. Tabor Park
- Date & Time: 8:40 a.m. Sept. 11
- Location: 9/11 Memorial Site, Mt. Tabor Park, Dallas
- Description: Ceremony led by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department Honor Guards, with guest representatives from New York law enforcement.