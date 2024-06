The city of Roswell is introducing the Crabapple Road Restaurant District, where patrons can carry alcohol around the area.

The district will be near the intersection of Crabapple and Crossville Road, with alcohol hours running from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Developers plan to create a courtyard in a parking lot in a parking lot in the area.

Roswell already has the Canton Street District between Magnolia Street and Woodstock Road.