City of South Fulton fire captain at the Inauguration

The City of South Fulton’s Fire Chief speaking out about one of his own captains taking part in the presidential inauguration. Capt. Andrea Hall delivered the Pledge of Allegiance just moments before President Biden and Vice President Harris were sworn into office.

"I felt like a proud parent when you see one of your own in such a special occasion," said City of South Fulton Fire Chief Sterling Jones.

Many of Capt. Hall’s friends and colleagues gathered at stations around the city, except for those at her station who were responding to a call. They missed listening and watching as she communicated in sign language.

"I was very shocked," said Chief Jones.

"I didn’t even know she knew sign language," said Firefighter Jymara Smith. "That was really surprising to me."

Chief Jones said the International Association of Firefighters asked Capt. Hall to participate and be a part of such a historic ceremony. She has been a firefighter for 28 years and was the first African American female firefighter to serve as a captain in the City of South Fulton.

"It puts a pin on the map for us," said Chief Jones. "It sets us apart. It’s a fitting tribute to who we are and who we want to be."

FOX 5 caught up with Capt. Hall last week before she left for Washington, D.C.

"This is really a weighted responsibility, but I look forward to presenting the pledge in a fashion that brings honor and dignity to our country," said Capt. Hall.

"She spoke flawlessly," said Chief Jones. "I was nervous for her but she made it seem like a piece of cake."

