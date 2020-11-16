Marietta forms entertainment district allowing to-go alcoholic drinks

Marietta City Council recently passed an ordinance allowing open containers in their Square.

Restaurants and bars can only pour to-go drinks in 12 ounce or less clear, plastic cups.

"We need all the help we can get right now," Alexis Kinsey, the Owner of Taqueria Tsunami, explained to Reporter Brian Hill.

This is a map of the new entertainment district within Downtown Marietta where the beverages will be allowed.

Restaurant owners told us this effort has been a long time coming.

"Anything helps right now," House of Lu Co-Owner Johnny Tam said. "A lot of restaurants are struggling. This will hopefully attract more people to stay here. Like i said, go to other restaurants. Not just us or any other, just go around the Square."

Kinsney further exlained "I believe it was up for ballot a year ago, so for them to actually pass it is wonderful."

The ordinance permitting open containers comes as many businesses still recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folks can browse the entertainment district with drink in hand only on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

"It's a great way to support surrounding businesses as well. So it gives people a reason to go get a drink, hang out a little longer than they may," Kinsey said.

City leaders hope the foot traffic will spillover into nearby specialty shops on the Marietta Square.

"The town is really rich of all the different alternatives that you have to explore around," Nobles Metales Owner Andres Cardenas described, "So if you limit somebody just to be in a restaurant or bar, you, kind of, limit the other businesses to have business.

The city now joins several other metro Atlanta cities to establish an entertainment district.

"It's nice to see cities embracing this new trend because it definitely is helping businesses," Kinsey detailed.

The ordinance only applies to restaurants and bars with an active alcohol license.

The city's open container policy is only a one year trial.

Click here to see the full ordinance.