Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County
6
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Atlanta City Hall closed because of severe winter weather conditions

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:48AM
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta has announced that it is closing City Hall on Jan. 16 because of the severe winter weather conditions.

The city had previously announced that it would delay opening until 11 a.m. 

The closure may potentially impact some city services, according to an email sent by the city.

RELATED: Georgia Arctic blast timeline: Temperatures dropping after early morning precipitation

Essential employees will report as directed by their departments.

City of Atlanta non-essential operations will be closed.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

The City of Atlanta is also offering the following advice on how to protect your pipes:

If you see running water on your street, please call NotifyATL311 at 404-546-0311

Additionally, stay off the roads and streets if possible; stay indoors and dress warmly; allow faucets to drip when temperatures are expected to fall below freezing; check in on your senior and more vulnerable neighbors; and bring your pets inside. 