Atlanta City Hall closed because of severe winter weather conditions

The City of Atlanta has announced that it is closing City Hall on Jan. 16 because of the severe winter weather conditions.

The city had previously announced that it would delay opening until 11 a.m.

The closure may potentially impact some city services, according to an email sent by the city.

RELATED: Georgia Arctic blast timeline: Temperatures dropping after early morning precipitation

Essential employees will report as directed by their departments.

City of Atlanta non-essential operations will be closed.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

The City of Atlanta is also offering the following advice on how to protect your pipes:

If you see running water on your street, please call NotifyATL311 at 404-546-0311 .

Additionally, stay off the roads and streets if possible; stay indoors and dress warmly; allow faucets to drip when temperatures are expected to fall below freezing; check in on your senior and more vulnerable neighbors; and bring your pets inside.