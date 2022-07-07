City Council member helps save a life while on ride along

An Atlanta City Council member was on a police ride-along when he helped save a life.

Council member Dustin Hillis, who is the Public Safety Chair, said he was just wrapping up a ride along with interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum last week, when some people flagged down the police car saying their friend needed help.

"We both jumped out of the car, he had a few friends surrounding him. They told us he had OD'ed on a drug, they had given him Narcan," said Hillis.

Councilman Hillis is a registered nurse. While he hasn't worked in a hospital for a few years, he still maintains his license and certifications. When he saw the man on the ground, all his medical training and experience automatically kicked in.

"Assess the situation and make sure his airway stayed clear, perform sternal rubs to try to alert him," said Hillis.

Hillis continued to care for the man while the ambulance was on the way.

"He started to come back to after a few minutes. Of course, it was only a few minutes but in those situations it seems like a lifetime," said Hillis.

Hillis said in a very short time, more police officers, firefighters and paramedics were all on scene. He was impressed with how everyone worked together to get the man the attention he needed.

"Big thanks to Zone 5 who sees a lot of these type of calls with overdoses in the downtown and midtown area, Big thanks to Atlanta Fire Rescue for their swift action as well as Grady EMS," said Hillis.

As for all of his training kicking in when he needed it, Hillis said "You hope you never have to use it, but when you do have to give first aid, it just seems to come naturally."