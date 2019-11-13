Cirque du Soleil's VOLTA electrifies Atlanta

Great stories always feature a hero on a journey — from a girl named Dorothy on a yellow brick road to a boy wizard making his way through magic school. Now, audiences in North Georgia have the chance to meet a new hero, and follow along on his vibrant adventure toward finding and accepting himself.

Cirque du Soleil’s VOLTA is playing out under the Big Top at Atlantic Station for an extended three-month run, with performances continuing through January 5th. Centering on a gameshow contestant named Waz, VOLTA uses the hallmarks of Cirque du Soleil — cinematic music, colorful costumes, and awe-inspiring acts — to trace Waz’s journey, which begins as a quest for fame and fortune but ends as something else entirely.

Those awe-inspiring acts include shape diving (during which performers literally dive through shapes), rope skipping (which we can guarantee is more complex than what you used to do on the sidewalk), and BMX riders performing in a full BMX park completely constructed under the Big Top.

VOLTA is the 41st original production from Cirque du Soleil, the world-famous performance troupe which has performed for nearly 200 million audience members since 1984. Regular admission tickets for VOLTA start at $49, and are available for purchase online.

We’ve covered several previous Cirque du Soleil shows here on Good Day Atlanta, including the popular arena tour of Corteo just last year — during which I attempted to learn how to use a diabolo (you can watch that here). So did we pick up any new skills while hanging out behind-the-scenes at VOLTA this morning? Click the video player to find out!