Cinderella brings magic to Florida neighborhood with special drive-by visit

The beloved Disney princess paid a magical visit to an Orlando neighborhood on April 21 in hopes of spreading joy during isolation.

Video posted to Twitter by Cindy Simmons shows the princess complete with a white horse-drawn carriage, waving and greeting people from the street.

“I hope you’re having a magical day,” Cinderella says as she continues her enchanting tour.

“So Cinderella just came through our neighborhood and I full on ugly cried,” Simmons wrote alongside the wholesome footage.