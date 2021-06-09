16-year-old girl reported missing in Clayton County

article

Clayton County police officers need your help finding a teenager who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have released an alert for 16-year-old Chyasia Wellington.

According to police, Wellington was last seen on the 1000 block of Brandon Hill Way at around noon.

The missing teen has been diagnosed with ADHD and bipolar disorder, officials said.

Wellington is described as being around 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of around 220 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt, ripped jeans, and red shoes.

If you have any information on where Chyasia could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.