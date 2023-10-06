Church helps elderly woman who lost her home calling it a 'wake up moment'

A church in Coweta County says it had a wake-up moment when they discovered one of their elderly members had lost her home and had spent three months on the street.

Not only did they come together to help her, they are challenging others to take a closer look at the plight of others in their communities.

The pastor of Rehobeth Baptist Church in Moreland says the congregation missed it, the signs that one of their elderly members had not only fallen on hard times but had fallen into homelessness.

The easy part is what came next. The call to help provide permanent shelter and home goods to their member, who at the age of 65 was starting over.

The lady has asked not to be identified. Rev. Brian Hosmer says helping was the easy part. Churches do a great job of reacting to a crisis. Where he says they had failed is recognizing that homelessness not only was in their community, it was right in their congregation.

And so, Rehobeth Baptist has challenged other churches to take a closer look at their communities and congregations. Homelessness is not just an inner city problem.