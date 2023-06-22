Possible gunman detained in DeKalb County double shooting

article

Police say they expect to charge the alleged gunman in a shooting Wednesday night at a DeKalb County townhome.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at a townhome on the 5000 block of Chupp Way Circle near Interstate 20.

Responding to the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims.

A short time later, the two victims of the shooting arrived at Emory Hillandale Hospital. Officials say both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they quickly detained the person believed to be responsible for the shooting and are in the process of interviewing them.

They believe the shooting was a domestic incident and expect to charge the individual with two counts of aggravated assault.

Officials have not released the identities of anyone involved.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb County Police Department.