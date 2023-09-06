Chuck E. Cheese giving away 500 free birthday parties to kids

article

Kids have a chance to enjoy a memorable birthday courtesy of Chuck. E. Cheese.

The family entertainment center chain is giving away 500 free children's birthday parties to lucky winners nationwide and in Canada on Thursday, Sept. 7 to celebrate the most common birthday, which is Sept. 9.

To participate in the giveaway, families have to show up at a participating Chuck E. Cheese location on from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, according to a release.

A winner will be selected at each location for a free "Ultimate Fun Party Package" for up to 10 kids. This deal also includes games during the party, pizza, goody bags, and a live birthday show with the Chuck E. Cheese mascot.

"There is no better way to celebrate that one time of the year when most kids have birthdays than by hosting a party for all of our dedicated fans and giving back the joy our birthday parties have been bringing to kids for over 45 years, Chuck E. Cheese Chief Marketing Officer Sean Gleason said in a company release.

Moreover, Chuck E. Cheese says five more contestants at each location could win a coupon voucher for $50 off their next birthday reservation.

Chuck E. Cheese notes that the prizes total over $300,000. To learn more details about the party promotion, click here.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



