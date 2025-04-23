Wildlife officials confirm 2nd case of fatal disease in Georgia deer

article

The Brief Georgia wildlife authorities have confirmed a second deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal neurological condition affecting deer, elk, and moose. A previous case had been found in Lanier County in January - just 400 yards away from where the second case was confirmed. The Georgia DNR has established a CWD Management Area in parts of Lanier and Berrien counties, and is conducting cluster sampling to determine the disease’s spread and prevalence.



Georgia wildlife authorities have confirmed a deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) - the second such case this year.

The disease, a fatal neurological condition affecting deer, elk, and moose, was detected in a 4-and-a-half-year-old male deer in Berrien County.

What we know:

Authorities with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say the deer was taken by a landowner who was working on an ongoing sampling to see the possible spread of the disease.

A previous case was confirmed in a white-tailed male deer harvested by a hunter in Lanier County in January. The second case was found around 400 yards from the first location, officials say.

In response to the positive samples, wildlife officials has established a CWD Management Area in Lanier and Berrien counties - the two counties in the five-mile radio around the sampling locations.

The DNR is working with landowners and hunters to determine how far the disease has spread and the percentage of the population that is infected.

What they're saying:

"Our staff continues to work in collaboration with landowners and hunters in the CWD Management Area to sample for the disease. These collaborative efforts will help us manage CWD and ensure Georgia maintains healthy deer herds," said DNR Commissioner Walter Rabon.

What is CWD?

The backstory:

First identified in 1967 in Colorado, CWD is caused by infectious prions and is always fatal to deer, elk, and moose. The disease has been reported in 36 states and three Canadian provinces.

There is no known transmission to humans, but the CDC recommends testing animals harvested in CWD-affected areas before consuming their meat.

What you can do:

The DNR is urging hunters and residents to take precautions to limit the spread of CWD:

Avoid moving live deer to new areas, as this poses the highest risk of spreading the disease.

Dispose of carcasses properly, leaving remains on the property where the deer was harvested, sending them to a landfill, or burying them.

Report sick or abnormal deer to a WRD Game Management Office

Hunters are also reminded not to transport whole carcasses into or out of the CWD Management Area.