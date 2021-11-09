'Christmas vs. The Walters' stars talk holiday stress

Feeling that holiday stress already? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. So are the characters in the new comedy "Christmas vs. The Walters," which just opened in select theatres nationwide.

"Christmas vs. The Walters" stars Shawnee Smith and Dean Winters as a couple barely keeping it all together as the clock ticks down to Christmas Day. For Smith, whose lengthy career includes starring roles in the hit TV series "Becker" and in the Saw franchise, the script was instantly relatable.

"You know, it’s like every Christmas I say, ‘I’m going to keep it simple,’" says Smith. "I’ve even had Christmases where I said, ‘We’re not even going to do gifts,’ you know? Cuts to me, Christmas Eve, ordering everything from everywhere … just in a panic!"

Smith’s character in the film deals with stray dogs, sibling drama, nosy neighbors, and the impending arrival of a new baby; it’s a hectic world brought to life by a star-studded cast of actors including Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern and Emmy-winning comedian Chris Elliott. But for Winters, known to audiences from HBO’s "Oz" and as the iconic "Mayhem" in Allstate Insurance commercials, the real gift of "Christmas vs. The Walters" was getting to act alongside one of his longtime favorites.

"I had a crush on Shawnee for years, going back to Leaving Las Vegas, and then through everything she’s done since then," says Winters. "Shawnee has this beautiful aura that just surrounds her. And then she’s got this voice that’s like paved honey, right? She’s just a delight to be around. And so, I was smitten that they cast me opposite her."

Christmas vs. The Walters is in select theatres now and will be available on-demand on Nov. 26.

