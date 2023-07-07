Missing teen with medical issues last seen near Duluth Publix

article

Duluth police need your help finding a teen they're describing as "critical missing."

Officials say 16-year-old Christian Guinto has medical issues.

Guinto was last spotted near the Publix on the 2700 block of Buford Highway, but he also may have been seen along Bunten Road near the highway.

The missing teen is described as being 6 feet tall with a weight of around 200 pounds.

He was last known to be wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt and gray sweat shorts.

If you have any idea whre Guinto could be, call the Duluth Police Department.

