CHOA patients get first ride on the Pink Pig

Priscilla the Pink Pig has returned to Macy's at Lenox Square.

Before the Pink Pig Tent opens to the public, patients from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta enjoyed a sneak peek on Wednesday.

The "very important patient" for the event was London Kimbrough.

Doctors treated the 5-year-old after she contracted bacterial meningitis, and made a miraculous recovery.

Her family said the Pink Pig ride has been a great way to celebrate that.