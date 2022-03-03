Chino Valley firefighters welcome 15 new babies born within months of each other

A fire department in Southern California is celebrating its very own baby boom.

In a series of photos, the Chino Valley Fire District announced the welcoming of 15 babies born to families in the department all born in the span of twelve months.

Credit: Chino Valley Fire District

Credit: Chino Valley Fire District

At the time the photos were taken, the babies' ages ranged between three weeks and 12 months old.

According to the department, many of their firefighters became first-time dads "during the trying times that we all faced during the pandemic."

Credit: Chino Valley Fire District

This isn't the first time a Southern California fire department has experienced a baby boom. Back in 2019, the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District welcomed nine babies born to families in the department between March and July of that year.

