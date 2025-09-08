Chile pepper business adds even more heat to Georgia

The Brief Jim Duffy is the owner of Refining Fire Chiles, a chile pepper retail and education business located in Lindale. Duffy became interested in chiles way back in 2003, thanks to the homemade salsas and sauces of his coworkers. Refining Fire Chiles boasts one of the largest collections of chiles in the state.



We already know a thing or two about heat here in Georgia. But if you really want to know about true, scorching heat — you go see Jim Duffy.

What we know:

Duffy is the owner of Refining Fire Chiles, a chile pepper retail and education business that features some of the hottest — and most unique — little pods on the planet. He became interested in chiles back in 2003, thanks to the homemade salsas and sauces of his coworkers; soon, he was growing dozens of varieties and winning over fans throughout California. In 2021, Duffy relocated to Lindale, Georgia (near Rome, in Floyd County), and says his farm now makes up one of the largest collections of chiles in the state.

Along with growing and selling, Duffy also shares his love of chiles on YouTube through his Refining Fire Chiles channel. His most popular videos have gained thousands of views (one from 2015 has 105,000), and each one generally focuses on a specific variety of chile with tips for successful growing and cooking. Recent peppers featured in Duffy’s videos include the MOA Scotch Bonnet, the Doux des Landes, and the Mako Kokoo. He says he also welcomes local garden clubs and schools to stop by for educational tours.

And speaking of tours… recently, the Good Day Atlanta team received an email from Jim Duffy inviting us out to see his Lindale operation. And you better believe we RSVP’d "absolutely" in record time! To check out our morning scorching our taste buds, click the video player in this article. For more information on Refining Fire Chiles, click here.