Children's Healthcare receives large pediatric cancer research grant
ATLANTA - Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center has received $800,000 in grants for pediatric cancer research.
What we know:
The funding, provided by Hyundai Hope on Wheels, was announced during a handprint ceremony at Arthur M. Blank Hospital. Doctors said the grants will support new innovations and treatments for young patients.
Dr. Frank Chien, a Children's researcher, said the money is critical to advancing cures for pediatric tumors.