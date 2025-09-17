Children's Healthcare receives large pediatric cancer research grant

The Brief Children's receives $800K for pediatric cancer research Hyundai Hope on Wheels presented funding at ceremony Doctors say grants will help advance treatments



Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center has received $800,000 in grants for pediatric cancer research.

What we know:

The funding, provided by Hyundai Hope on Wheels, was announced during a handprint ceremony at Arthur M. Blank Hospital. Doctors said the grants will support new innovations and treatments for young patients.

Dr. Frank Chien, a Children's researcher, said the money is critical to advancing cures for pediatric tumors.