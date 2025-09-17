Expand / Collapse search

Children's Healthcare receives large pediatric cancer research grant

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 17, 2025 1:09pm EDT
ATLANTA - Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center has received $800,000 in grants for pediatric cancer research.

The funding, provided by Hyundai Hope on Wheels, was announced during a handprint ceremony at Arthur M. Blank Hospital. Doctors said the grants will support new innovations and treatments for young patients.

Dr. Frank Chien, a Children's researcher, said the money is critical to advancing cures for pediatric tumors.

