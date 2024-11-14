Children's Healthcare, Atlanta Braves opening new family park at Truist Park

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is collaborating with the Atlanta Braves to introduce a new family-friendly space at Truist Park.

The 30,000-square-foot area, named "Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park," will be located at the Left Field Plaza and will significantly expand the existing "Hope and Will’s Sandlot."

The new space will feature a brand-new ball field, interactive experiences, a lawn area, and additional amenities aimed at creating an engaging environment for families.

This expanded area is planned to open ahead of the 2025 season, enhancing Truist Park’s offerings for fans of all ages and providing a welcoming space for young Braves fans to enjoy during game days and special events.