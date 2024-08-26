Child struck by driver on Memorial Drive SE near school Monday morning

Atlanta police say a "child" was struck by a driver in the 200 block of Memorial Drive SE on Monday morning.

According to Atlanta Police Department, the child was "alert, conscious, and breathing" after the incident. Additionally, the driver remained on the scene.

Wesley International Academy is located at the address provided by police. However, it has not been confirmed that the child is a student.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.