Child riding ATV killed crossing Clayton County highway, police say

Police in Clayton County said a juvenile riding an ATV was killed while trying to cross a busy highway Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:26 p.m. along Highway 138 Southwest at Embassy Trace in Riverdale, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Investigators said the child was trying to cross the highway from one side to the other when he was struck and killed by a vehicle heading eastbound along Highway 138.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remained at the scene.

The name and age of the juvenile have not been released.

