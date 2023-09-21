Child rescued by Atlanta police from stolen vehicle after brother tracks iPad inside vehicle

article

Atlanta police officers were able to rescue a child inside a stolen vehicle on Sept. 5 with the help of a smart brother and an iPad.

According to police, they responded to a Texaco gas station on Northside Drive SW around 9:52 p.m. in reference to a stolen vehicle and missing child.

At the gas station, the mother of the child told police what happened. Her son then told police that there was an iPad inside the vehicle and that iPad was tracking to a location almost half a mile away.

Police officers found the vehicle in an open field nearby. The thief was gone, but the child was inside.

Because the vehicle was locked and officers could not find the key, they used a baton to break the passenger-side window.

The child was removed from the car unharmed and was reunited with her family.

The Atlanta Police Department is using the incident to remind citizens to remain vigilant against auto theft by making sure that vehicles are turned off and locked and valuables are removed when not in use.