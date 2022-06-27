Child killed, multiple injured in Clayton County crash

article

Multiple people have been hospitalized and a child has been killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Clayton County Monday morning.

Officials say the accident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Tara Boulevard at Bridgeport.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in the accident. One of them had overturned in the crash.

Officers say a child inside the overturned vehicle died in the crash. Medics took the other drivers and passengers to nearby hospitals with injuries.

Investigators have not released what led up to the accident or the identities of the victims.

While crews work at the scene, all northbound lanes of Tara Boulevard are shut down until further notice. Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes.