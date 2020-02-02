Child injured in Cobb County wreck home after fight for her life

A 9-year-old girl who had to fight for her life after a Cobb County wreck is finally back home this week.

Over 140 days after Samej Miller was critically injured in the three-car wreck last September, her family is sharing the young girl's story of pain and progress.

"They gave her a 1 percent chance of survival and chance of life and that one percent chance was God," Samej's mom Erica Miller said.

Erica Miller says it took faith, family, and friends to help her daughter make it through the crash that nearly claimed her life.

"They had me scared but I didn't settle for that," Erica Miller said. "She is my little best friend."

Samej, who lives in North Carolina, was visiting her aunt in metro Atlanta last fall when a driver crossed lanes on South Cobb Drive and slammed head-on into their vehicle.

The young girl suffered internal bleeding, broken legs, and a ruptured spinal cord, among other injuries.

For four and a half months, doctors treated her in Atlanta and in North Carolina.

"It's so good to see her home and not in a hospital," Erica Miller said. "Yes Lord!"

Despite the progress, Samej's mother says doctors don't expect her to walk again. Then again, she points out, they didn't expect her daughter to survive either.

"Do not give up on any of your friends and family members if they are telling them they are not going to make it," she says. "God has the last say-so."

Samej is now communicating through blinking and squeezing hands on command. Their next step is weening her off her breathing machine.

And Erica wanted to say thank you to all of FOX 5's wonderful viewers who helped the family out.

"It was FOX 5 viewers that reached out to me and sent gifts and they sent cards and even reached out on social media," she said. "I am thankful to everybody who followed from beginning."



