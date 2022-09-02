Child, grandfather die from injuries in Gainesville fire, officials say

A 10-year-old boy and his 66-year-old grandfather died from injures in a Tuesday night fire in Gainesville, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Brannon Harvey died Thursday night at a hospital in Augusta, two days after the blaze. His grandfather, Joe Boggs, died shortly after arriving at a hospital. An adult and another child received treatment at a hospital for minor injuries and were released.

Law enforcement said the fire was reported at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday night at Pleasant View Circle in Gainesville.

Hall County Fire Marshal's Office investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.