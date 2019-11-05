Child actor Adelynn Spoon talks about her role on HBO's "Watchmen"

article

Adelynn Spoon is young, but she has already found success in the world of acting.

She's a young actress who plays Regina King's daughter in a new show based on a groundbreaking graphic novel.

Adelynn says she was so excited when her agent called her mom and said she got the role for the show.

Spoon stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about what it was like on HBO's "Watchmen," how she got the role, and filming in Atlanta.

Check out the video to find out how Adelynn says it is to work with Oscar Winner Regina King.

