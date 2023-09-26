Chick-fil-A to jump the pond, plans 'British invasion' starting in 2025

article

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A believes the Brits need to be eating more chicken.

Over the next two years, the quick-service restaurant is expected to open five new locations in the UK. That’s an investment of more than $100 million over the next 10 years.

Soon, the good British people will be able to join the same Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich that the folks in metro Atlanta have enjoyed for the last 77 years.

The first UK location is set open in Europe and Asia by 2026, and five international locations by 2030.

This will be the first Chick-fil-A outside North America, with more than 2,800 restaurants across the continental United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

"We are excited our restaurants will bring new jobs and opportunities throughout the UK. Serving communities is at the heart of everything we do at Chick-fil-A, and our unique local owner-operator model provides one-of-a-kind access to entrepreneurial opportunities," said Anita Costello Chief International Officer at Chick-fil-A Inc. "We look forward to sharing our authentic Chick-fil-A experience: providing fresh food prepared with high-quality ingredients, served with our signature hospitality."

No word on if any of the key vernacular associated with Chick-fil-A will need a prim-and-proper polish for the British patrons, but the company promises the same genteel approach to service will be standard at all locations.