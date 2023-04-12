Chick-fil-A Peachtree at Collier closing for renovations, Brookhaven location opening

A popular Chick-fil-A location is closing for renovations after Thursday.

The owner of the Peachtree at Collier location in Buckhead says the work is part of an expansion project. The hope is to add more space for customers but taking over an old liquor store.

Thursday will be the last day of service. The owner hopes to reopen by the end of the year.

Meanwhile in Brookhaven, a new Chick-fil-A will be opening its doors on Thursday.

It will be the second location for local franchise owner Jerry Goebeler. The new location employs approximately 75 full- and part-time employees. It is located at 4046 Peachtree Road near Brookhaven Drive NE.

In honor of Chick-fil-A Brookhaven's opening, they will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the Brookhaven area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, they are donating $25,000 to Feeding America to help fight hunger in the greater Atlanta area.

There are more than 180 Chick-fil-A locations in the wider Atlanta market.

