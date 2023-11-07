Chick-fil-A to open 300,000th restaurant, will donate $300K to celebrate

article

One of Atlanta’s biggest growing brands is about to hit a major milestone and plans to make a huge donation to help fight food insecurity to celebrate.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is about to open it’s 3,000th restaurant this week in the RedBird neighborhood of Dallas, Texas on Thursday.

Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew T. Cathy will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Marking the 3,000th milestone is a testament to our local Owner-Operators, Team Members and Guests and their continued support of the Company," said Cathy. "We are so thrilled to be celebrating together as we honor our founder, and my grandfather, S. Truett Cathy’s mission of remarkable customer service and demonstrating care to all. As we continue to expand, we still take pride in the fact that our restaurants are locally owned and operated businesses that invest in their people and their community, and Chick-fil-A RedBird is no exception."

The restaurant will feature a unique red bench near the front door with a plaque honoring the 3,000th restaurant location. A mosaic tile artwork on the façade will also pay homage to the main building in The Shops at RedBird, where the restaurant is located.

"I’m humbled to join this company as a local Owner-Operator and open my own Chick-fil-A restaurant in a neighborhood where I spent a lot of time during my childhood," said Consuela Jacobs, who owns and operates the location. "After several years of working as a retail buyer, I am eager to apply my learnings from the industry – and use my experience as a former Chick-fil-A Team Member – to create a place that honors the legacy of Chick-fil-A’s founder and where the RedBird neighborhood feels welcome."

The new location joins 144 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Dallas-Fort Worth market and brings the total of restaurants in Texas to 471, 129 of which opened in the last five years.

A total of $300,000 will be donated to fight food insecurity and promote education with Feeding America and Junior Achievement each receive a $150,000 donation.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta.