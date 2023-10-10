Chicago woman, who recently attempted to break skydiving world record, dies at 104: report

A 104-year-old Chicago woman who set an unofficial world record for skydiving last week has passed away, according to a Sun-Times report.

Dorothy Hoffner became the oldest person ever to tandem skydive out of an airplane when she did it on Oct. 1 at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, about 85 miles southwest of the Windy City.

A spokesperson says the skydiving experience was the perfect cap to Hoffner's exciting life.

"Age is just a number," Dorothy Hoffner told a cheering crowd moments after touching the ground at Skydive Chicago.

It was her second time falling from the sky, following her first jump when she was 100 and had to be pushed out of the aircraft. But last week, Hoffner insisted on leading the jump from 13,500 feet while tethered to a U.S. Parachute Association-certified instructor.

Dorothy Hoffner | Provided

The dive lasted seven minutes, including her parachute's slow descent to the ground, The Associated Press reported. Coming in to land with the wind pushing Hoffner's white hair back, she clung to the harness over her narrow shoulders, picked up her legs and plopped softly onto the grassy landing area.

Friends rushed Hoffner to wish her congratulations, while someone brought over her walker.

"The whole thing was delightful, wonderful, couldn’t have been better," Hoffner, who would have turned 105 in December, said. She had planned a hot air balloon ride as her next daring feat.

Organizers are working to have Guinness World Records certify Hoffner's jump. The current Guinness World Record for oldest skydiver was set in May 2022 by 103-year-old Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson from Sweden.