Chicago teenager blows his hand off using fireworks
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Department said Sunday that they had just treated a teenager who is going to lose a hand due to a fireworks injury.
The 19-year-old was injured at 129th and South Eggleston on the South Side, the fire department said.
Aside from losing a hand, the teenager also suffered other critical injuries to his chest and abdomen in the fireworks accident.
"Please leave fireworks to professional venues," tweeted the Chicago Fire Department.
