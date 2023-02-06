Massive fire breaks out at Chicago Heights warehouse

Crews are battling an extra-alarm fire that started at a furniture warehouse Monday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at a furniture manufacturer Morgan Li in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire around 7:30 a.m. The blaze sent large plumes of smoke high in the sky above the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.

The fire was struck out a little before noon but crews were still on scene to handle hot spots as they arise.

Morgan Li is a third-generation family-owned business that had just completed the purchase of the 230,000-square-foot production facility that contains13 acres of space. The warehouse houses furniture and fabrics, the spokesman said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

There is no word on injuries.

The Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.