Beloved family pet pig perishes in Splendor Oaks farm fire

A Canton family is grateful no one was hurt during a random fire at their barn that set them back hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Splendor Oaks farm is the Cagle's homestead. They've been there for eight years and every so often, they take on a new venture. First, it was chickens for eggs, then goats, and eventually, fresh flowers inspired by a friend's cancer battle.

They didn't expect 2024 would be the year they took on a fast-moving fire.

If you've ever tried to send someone dahlias, you know the bushy blooms don't ship well.

So the Cagle family has become a well-known local specialty supplier, funneling these flowers across metro Atlanta.

But this March, their bright blossoms went up in smoke.

"That crop is wilted, damaged and delayed, and that is our income in two weeks," Dayana Cagle said.

It was a seemingly regular work day on the Splendor Oaks farm.

"My son and I were working on the farm," Kurtis Cagle said. "My oldest came running out to the barn, noticed it was on fire and said, 'The barn's on fire!'"

Cagle called 911 and tried to douse the flames. In the three minutes it took fire crews to arrive, the barn, greenhouse and tools were torched.

"This was the year it'd get a new roof, and it'd be finished," Mrs. Cagle said.

She still remembers getting the dreaded news.

"His exact words were, ‘You have a million missed calls. The barn is burnt down to the ground,’" she said while fighting back tears.

The cause is unknown, though the Cagle's have heard of spontaneous combustion from wet hay.

"But, we don't let our hay get wet, so none of it makes sense," Mrs. Cagle said.

Perhaps the most painful loss from this fire is the family pet, Peaches.

"I came home with Peaches without [Mr. Cagle's] blessing. A friend had a litter. She was just so cute," she said.

"Peaches was an icon around here. People would come visit the farm just to see Peaches and feed her a banana," Mr. Cagle said.

The family believes the pig hid in the barn during the commotion, as it was her safe place.

"Our youngest cried himself to sleep," she said. "He has already decided we will get pigs again, and they will be named Pears and Plums. When that'll be, I don't know, because she was one of a kind, for sure."

Over the next few months, the barn, the greenhouse and those dahlias won't bring in their typical $30,000.

The Canton community has already rushed in to support the family. That help has come in the form of food, supplies, and words of encouragement.

The Cagle's say they've survived a house fire before. It was a much smaller blaze, but it was that experience that made them so keenly aware of any smoke in the air. They say that extra preparedness prevented this fire from being any worse.

If you'd like to learn more about the Splendor Oaks farm or offer help, click here.