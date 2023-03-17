Expand / Collapse search
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office mourning death of former deputy

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cherokee County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Deputy Joe Cassidy (Cherokee County Sheriffs Office).

Deputy Joe Cassidy (Cherokee County Sheriffs Office).

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced Friday the death of former sheriff's Deputy Joe Cassidy.

Cassidy was a member of the sheriff's office for 16 years.

"Deputy Cassidy served with the CSO from 2008-2022. Please keep his family, friends, and former colleagues in your prayers as we all mourn his passing," the sheriff's office put out in a statement.

 Thank you for your service Deputy Cassidy.