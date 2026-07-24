Chef Joey Ward serves up cult-favorite 'A-Town Burger' at Southern Belle

The Brief Chef Joey Ward operates casual farm-to-table spot Southern Belle, hidden speakeasy Georgia Boy, and the upcoming Bell Bar patio cocktail lounge. Inspired by West Coast double-double smash burgers, the "A-Town Burger" features house-fermented chow-chow sauce, house pickles, and Wagyu beef fat-infused onions. The burger is currently available at Southern Belle through mid-September before making a permanent move to the Bell Bar menu.



Two doors down from the historic Plaza Theatre on Ponce de Leon Avenue sits a critically acclaimed restaurant setup boasting three distinct vibes under a single roof. FOX 5’s Burgers with Buck dropped into Poncey-Highland to catch up with James Beard-nominated Chef Joey Ward and try the legendary "A-Town Burger".

Three unique concepts under one roof

The backstory:

Chef Joey Ward opened the dual restaurant concept in November 2019, navigating a trial-by-fire launch right before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the venue offers three tailored dining experiences:

Southern Belle: A warm, casual farm-to-table dining room featuring an eclectic mix of Atlanta-inspired décor and artwork honoring strong women.

Georgia Boy: A hidden speakeasy tucked in the back featuring a 16-course, fine-dining chef's counter experience.

The Bell Bar: A newly enclosed patio space opening soon to offer live weekday music and a relaxed cocktail lounge atmosphere.

The story behind the 'A-Town Burger'

Dig deeper:

While Southern Belle is not strictly a burger joint, Chef Ward's featured burger carries a rich history across the Atlanta culinary scene.

Ward originally created the initial version of the recipe while serving as the opening chef at Kevin Gillespie's Gunshow in Glenwood Park. Taking inspiration from his personal favorite—In-N-Out's Double-Double Animal Style burger—Ward sold 60 to 80 burgers a night.

When Ward brought the burger to Southern Belle, he adapted the recipe to give it a distinct Southern spin.

Anatomy of the ‘A-Town Burger’

What we know:

The A-Town Burger is built as a double smash burger using good old American cheese to create a crisp, savory Maillard sear.

The Bell Sauce: Ward's spin on special sauce features house-fermented chow-chow, providing a tangy, traditional Southern crunch.

Wagyu Beef Fat-Infused Onions: To create a deep umami profile, burger patties are first fried in Wagyu beef fat to infuse the fat with caramelized meat flavor. That infused fat is then used to cook the grilled onions alongside a touch of mustard.

Housemade Pickles: Crafted in-house to balance the rich, savory finish.

A-Town Down Packaging: In a nod to Atlanta culture, the burger wrapper features an inverted version of The Varsity's iconic "V" logo, flipped upside down to form an "A".

Why you should care:

The A-Town Burger is available on the menu at Southern Belle through the end of summer (approximately mid-September). Once construction wraps on the enclosed Bell Bar patio out back, the burger will transition into a permanent, full-time menu option all week long.