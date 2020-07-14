Chef Jernard’s Smoked Gouda Lobster Macaroni 

Chef Jernard Wells known as "The Chef of Love" shows us how to make a delicious smoked gouda lobster mac & cheese in honor of National Mac & Cheese Day. For more on Chef Jernard Wells, follow him on Instagram @chefjernard or visit his website here.

1 (12 ounce) box Bowtie pasta or elbow macaroni



¼ cup butter



¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 TLBS Chef Jernard’s All Purpose Seasoning



1 teaspoon Nutmeg



1 pinch ground black pepper to taste



2 cups milk or Heavy Cream

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup of Smoked Gouda Cheese

1 cup of Provolone Cheese

1-2 Lobster tails if desired

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook Bow tie or elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 minutes. Drain.

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; add lobster tail cook for 2 minutes, seasoning with haute cuisine All purpose spice. stir in flour, until smooth, about 5 minutes add Nutmeg. Slowly pour Heavy cream or milk into butter-flour mixture while continuously stirring until mixture is smooth and bubbling, about 3 minutes. Add Gouda, Cheddar & Provolone cheese to mixture and stir until cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes.

Fold macaroni into cheese sauce until coated for extra cheesiness add slices of Provolone on top and place in the oven on 350 for 8-10 minute