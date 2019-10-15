Chef Jernard Wells previews Creole Honey Lemon Salmon Recipe

article

Known as "The Chef Of Love," Jernard Wells is always cooking up new recipes to make everyone's heart and taste buds happy.

Wells is a co-host of "The Best Things I Ever Ate" on the Cooking Channel and lives right here in Georgia.

He stops by Good Day Atlanta with a lesson on how to cook Creole honey lemon salmon, a dish he will be serving at the Georgia Seafood Festival taking place at The Battery Atlanta in November.

For more information on Jernard Wells click here. For today's recipe see below. For more on the Georgia Seafood Festival click here.

Creole Honey Lemon Recipe from Chef Jernard Wells:

Ingredients

1 tablespoon sweet smoky paprika

1 tablespoon of Creole or Cajun Seasoning

3 Tablespoons Crack black pepper

2 tablespoon Honey

1 teaspoons Sea salt

1 teaspoon granulated garlic powder

4 fresh salmon fillets (4-6 oz)

2 tablespoons Olive Oil

2 sprigs thyme

2 lemons for juice

Cooking Instructions:

Mix together the spices to create the honey lemon seasoning.

Brush the fillets on both sides with olive oil. Dredge the fillets in the seasoning. Use your fingers to rub excess seasoning on all sides of the fillets.

Heat olive oil in a cast-iron or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add a 1 tablespoon of butter to balance the flavor.

Add the fillets, then the spring of thyme and garlic. The thyme should sizzle! Cook the fillets 3-4 minutes until blackened.

Carefully flip and cook another 3-4 minutes, while basting, until the fish can easily flake with a fork. Cooking times will vary depending on the size of your fillet. When finished, squeeze over the juice from a fresh lemon.