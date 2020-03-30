Check which grocery stores are stocked before you leave the house

If you've had trouble finding fresh meat or other products at the grocery store, Cobb County has a new tool to help you find what you need before you even leave your house.

The Cobb County COVID-19 Resources center is an online database where members of the community can get streamlined information about the COVID-19 outbreak, and part of that resource allows shoppers to report which stores are stocked with particular items.

The Cobb Grocery and Store Inventory has a survey for shoppers to fill out each time they go shopping, and that survey contributes to a map showing which stores have paper products, meat, produce, and cleaning materials.

"We don't want all these people in one place at one time," said Bob Ott, District Two Cobb County Commissioner.

The website helps you one-stop-shop, even noting what stores are doing for social distancing and the options available for senior shopping hours.

The information shoppers contribute helps people save time driving from store to store to find one item and shoppers won't feel the need to buy an excess supply.

Advertisement

"We don't want to have a run on stores because if you keep depleting a store, all we're going to do is end up with empty shelves," said Ott.

In addition to the survey, the website also helps you find local businesses to support. "People will know, 'Is that restaurant open? Do they do take out? What are the hours?'" said Ott.

Check out the restaurant resource HERE. If you own a local restaurant or business, you can also use this resource to tell the public your hours and menu.

For many, the help these resources could give the community means more than just convenience.

"It's smart," said shopper Grace Mihelick. "My mom works in a hospital, and I'm definitely hearing about it on her end, and anything people can do to keep themselves safe, it's the right thing to do," she said.

Want to fill out a survey for the grocery resource? Click HERE. Want to fill out the restaurant survey? Click HERE.