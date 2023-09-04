Dalton police searching for hit-and-run driver with car damage

The Dalton Police Department Traffic Unit is searching for the driver responsible for hitting a pedestrian on Chattanooga Avenue near Matilda Street early Sunday morning.

The person not only left the scene of the crash, but they didn't notify 911 or local authorities to get the victim help either.

There's been no word on the condition of the individual who was hit.

Police believe the car was white and may have damage on the driver's side. More specifically, damage to the headlight.

If you know anything about this incident or a vehicle that matches this description, give Dalton Police a call at 706-278-9085 ext. 9-192.