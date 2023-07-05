Chaska boutique receives community support following backlash over drag story time

From their bows to their "bummies", every item of clothing at Little Roo's is unique.

Each piece is designed and created right at their Chaska store by Minnesota moms. On top of in-store sales, their team sends out hundreds of online orders each week. But recently, the boutique has gone viral on social media for something other than their clothes.

After announcing the store would host their first drag story time this Saturday, owner Marissa Heid-Nordling says they've received some criticism from people against the idea.

In response, she's posting a tribute every day leading up to the event to their "top favorite haters", and the videos have racked up tens of thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. In one video, a woman can be seen in the store telling staff they "can't have sexual based adult entertainment for children."

When Marissa was putting together the summer schedule of free events at the boutique, she decided to do something different. Instead of their traditional princess story time, she added one featuring a local drag queen named Miz Diagnosis.

"I just think it's important for children to see all the different types of people in our community," said Heid-Nordling.

Amid the backlash, there's also been a wave of support from the city and beyond, so much so- they are expecting an overflow crowd at the event this weekend.

"There are a lot of people in the LGBTQ community in Carver County, in Chaska, in the surrounding cities...sometimes, the negative people can be really loud, but the positive do come out in the end. They come up, they show up and it's good for them to see they do have people, their neighbors, standing up for them," said Heid-Nordling.