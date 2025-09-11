Charlie Kirk was instrumental to Trump's 2024 victory in Georgia, state party chair says

The Brief The assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has stunned Georgia’s political world, with leaders across the spectrum condemning the violence. In a one-on-one interview with FOX 5, Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon said Kirk was instrumental in Trump’s 2024 victory. McKoon, who knew Kirk personally, said he was a devout father and Christian



Georgia Republican Party chairman Josh McKoon said he is still in disbelief after the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

The news has stunned Georgia’s political world. McKoon knew Kirk personally.

"It is unreal," Josh McKoon, Georgia Republican Party Chairman, said. "Jesus Christ was the most important thing in his life."

He said Kirk left his mark and helped President Donald Trump to victory in the 2024 presidential election.

What we know:

McKoon remembered Kirk remembered as a devout husband, father, and Christian. He said Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, mobilized young conservatives on college campuses across the state.

"There’s no question at all. Charlie Kirk and Turning Point were a huge reason that we won Georgia for Donald Trump," McKoon said.

The Georgia Association of College Republicans called him "the most impactful young person in politics."

McKoon described Kirk as both a personal friend and a driving force in conservative politics.

The backstory:

Kirk was speaking to a crowd of about 3,000 people when a single gunshot was heard and Kirk's head thrust back as he fell, video shows. Kirk had a security detail and there was a small police presence at the event, but there was no security check for people who attended.

President Donald Trump, who was close with Kirk, said Thursday that Kirk will be awarded a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. Kirk appeared alongside Trump on stage at political events, and was also a frequent commentator on cable news. He was the youngest speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention and played a major role in Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

The search for Kirk’s assassin is ongoing, and the motive is still unclear. Informal vigils and memorials are being planned across Georgia, though none have been officially announced.

Big picture view:

Political leaders on both the right and the left are calling the political violence to stop.

After two assassination attempts on President Trump last year, in June, Democratic former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in their home.

Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, were injured at their Champlin address.

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock took to the senate floor Thursday to denounce Kirk's murder.

"I disagreed with Charlie Kirk on just about everything," Sen. Raphael Warnock, (D) Ga., said. "There is nothing more anti-democratic than political violence."

McKoon echoed that sentiment, calling for the end of the demonization of political opponents.

"There is a danger with constantly demonizing people in the political process," McKoon said. "On the left, on the right, we have a responsibility in what we say and how we say it, ecause people are listening."