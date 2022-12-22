Expand / Collapse search
Charges upgraded to murder for man in Cedartown home invasion shooting, the GBI says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Polk County
FOX 5 Atlanta

CEDARTOWN, Ga. - Investigators say a 30-year-old Cedartown man was arrested after shooting and wounding a man during a home invasion robbery Monday. That man later died.

Brandon Lyle faces murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, home invasion, burglary, theft by taking, among other charges.

Officers were called out to a home along Hutto Road near U.S. 27 in Polk County after receiving a 911 call. Polk County police arrived at the scene to find a resident, 29-year-old Antonio Johnson, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators discovered the man’s car was stolen from the home.

While investigating the first incident, a second 911 call was received just down the road of another burglary in-progress. When officers arrived, the GBI says they spotted Lyle, who was armed with a firearm, inside the home.

After a struggle, the GBI says officers were able to take him into custody.

Initially, Lyle was charged with aggravated assault, but those charges were upgraded when investigators learn Johnson passed away from his injuries on Tuesday.

The Polk County Police Department asked the GBI to assist in the investigation.

Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.