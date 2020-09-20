Changes this week for some metro Atlanta school districts
ATLANTA - Parents in one metro Atlanta school district face a deadline for virtual or in-person classes as two other districts get ready to go back to the classroom.
Cobb County parents have through Sunday to decide on face-to-face or remote learning.
Meanwhile, officials in Barrow County said they have seen a decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the community over the past two weeks.
The district has been using a hybrid model since September 8 and now plans to allow in-person instruction five days a week.
Virtual learning is still an option if parents don't want to return to in-person learning.
In Fulton County, families who opted into face-to-face learning will begin sending students back to class tomorrow as well.
Monday marks the start of "Phase 3" of the district's re-opening plan.
Students will attend in-person classes once a week.
Then twice a week starting October 5th.
Then switch to full-time face-to-face learning on October 14.
Face masks will be required on campus.
