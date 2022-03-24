Georgia legislators propose changes to teen driver laws

Georgia law currently only allows for an immediate family member to ride inside a vehicle with teens who recently obtained a license.

But proposed legislation would include a provision for other adults to ride along.

Inexperienced, teen drivers need as few distractions as possible when they're behind the wheel.

In 2005 Georgia adopted Joshua's Law, which includes limiting who, and how many people, are in the car.

"One of the things, that was already being used in other states and we knew it worked, was limiting the number of people in a car with a new driver," said Barry Schrenk with Taggart's Driving School.

Under the current law, new teen drivers can only have immediate family in the car with them for the first 6 months.

Now some lawmakers want to change that to allow teens to drive with someone who is not a family member as long as that person is 21 or older.

State Senator Frank Ginn, who sponsored the bill, says it would give teens, and their families, more flexibility.

"When we talk about immediate family members, your aunt or your uncle can't ride with you because they're not immediate family members," said Sen. Ginn.

The proposed legislation would all that aunt, uncle, or even the neighbor down the street to ride with a new driver as long as they're at least 21.

But, Sen. Ginn adds that parents should have the final say.

"It you're 16 years old, I hope your parents are deciding whether you're going to drive or whether you're going to drive with whoever," said Sen. Ginn.

Schrenk says as the owner of a driving school, he sees first hand how easily some teens can get distracted while driving. But he says new drivers could also get some guidance from a 21-year-old, whether they're family, or friends. He says he's comfortable with the proposed legislation.

"I think it's reasonable, and I don't think it's going to increase the number of kids getting killed. I think it will work out fine," said Schrenk.

The bill not goes to the House rules committee before going to the full Georgia House.

