Chamblee mourns Sgt. Loc Tran: A 15-year legacy of service and compassion

The Brief Chamblee Police Sergeant Loc D. Tran passed away at age 42 due to medical complications. Tran served the department for 15 years, rising to the rank of Criminal Investigations Sergeant in May 2024. A U.S. Army veteran, Tran dedicated his career to public service through military medicine and law enforcement.



The Chamblee Police Department is mourning the loss of Sgt. Loc D. Tran, who passed away Friday due to medical complications. He was 42.

What they're saying:

Police Chief Michael G. Dieppa announced the news Friday evening, noting the deep impact Tran had on the department and the surrounding community.

"His contributions to this department and to this city will never be forgotten," the department said in a statement. "In his over 15 years of service, he has embodied what it means to protect and serve by showing up every day, and leading with respect, dignity, and compassion."

Colleagues described Tran as a dedicated public servant who was "well loved and respected by the community and his peers." Those who knew him personally said he dedicated his life to helping others and that they will cherish his "kind heart and beautiful soul."

What we know:

Tran’s career in public service began long before he joined the police force. He served in the U.S. Army from July 2002 to July 2007 as a pharmacy specialist. During his military tenure, he worked in combat support hospitals, troop medical clinics, and medical centers to provide care for both military and civilian personnel, eventually earning the rank of specialist (E4).

After working for the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and graduating from the Piedmont Technical College Police Academy in December 2010, Tran joined the Chamblee Police Department on Dec. 20, 2010.

Throughout his 15 years with the department, Tran rose steadily through the ranks. He served as a detective and a uniform division sergeant before being promoted to his most recent role as a criminal investigations sergeant in May 2024.

Tran is survived by his mother, Monghoa Tran; his brother, Stephen Tran; and his sister, Theresa Tran, along with other relatives and his extended Chamblee Police Department family.

What we don't know:

The department has expressed its deepest condolences to the Tran family and indicated that funeral arrangements are forthcoming.