2-alarm fire at abandoned mill near downtown Chamblee

Firefighters battle a blaze at a mill near downtown Chamblee on May 31, 2023. (FOX 5)

Firefighters spend Wednesday afternoon battling a fire at a former mill in downtown Chamblee.

Crews around 3 p.m. were called to a blaze at the former Manna-Pro building located at 5466 New Peachtree Rd. A second-alarm was quickly struck, according to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

No injuries have been reported and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Firefighters are battling a fire at a former industrial site near downtown Chamblee on May 31, 2023. (City of Chamblee)

Property owners say they have had an issue with a number of squatters in the past, but would not say if that is what sparked the fire.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the former industrial complex to catch fire. The investigation continues

Photos released by the city shows firefighters dumping water on the complex.

Chamblee officials say New Peachtree Road and Chamblee Dunwoody Road to American Industrial Way is closed to allow firefighters to work.

Drivers are asked to use W. Hospital Ave as an alternate route.

The facility was used to make and package dog food.