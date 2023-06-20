Chamblee launching new open container rule in downtown district

article

The City of Chamblee will launch a new drinking district starting at the beginning of July.

In March, Chamblee leaders voted to allow people 21 years old and up to drink outdoors in the city's Downtown Entertainment District.

That area stretches from Ingersoll Rand Drive to McGaw Drive, which is where several of the city's restaurants are located.

The new ordinance, which starts July 1, allows open containers between 9 a.m, and 10 p.m. daily.

Drinks much be purchased at a licensed establishment in the district and anyone imbibing has to carry the boozy beverage in a clear plastic cup that displays the establishment's name or logo as well as a sticker from the city authorizing the drink for outdoor consumption.

Drinks will be limited to 12 ounces for mixed drinks and 16 ounces for malt beverages or wine.

Over a dozen restaurants in the area will be licensed to provide alcohol that can be taken to-go and drank outside.

Leaders hope the move will boost social activities and pedestrian traffic in the downtown area.