Ceremonies, climbs held around metro Atlanta in remembrance of 9/11

In remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks 23 years ago, two memorial events were held on the east side of the metro area Monday.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue and the police department hosted a solemn ceremony at the DeKalb Public Safety Annex in Tucker. The event featured a wreath presentation, the lowering of the American flag, the playing of Taps, and a moment of silence to honor the lives lost.

"Today is about rededication. We must acknowledge those who've lost their lives, but we also must support the men and women who, all across this planet, are still serving and protecting the ideals that define what it means to be an American," DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said during the ceremony. He shared that he was on his way to work as the state’s Commissioner of Labor when the attacks occurred.

Meanwhile, in Stone Mountain, firefighters and first responders from across the state hiked the mountain in honor of the firefighters and paramedics who lost their lives on 9/11. The one-mile climb was equivalent to 160 flights of stairs, symbolizing the grueling ascent inside the World Trade Center towers. Participants wore full gear to test their endurance, reflecting the bravery and determination of the first responders on that tragic day.

"It’s a tough climb, but when you get to the top, you remember. You remember how beautiful things are, how beautiful life is. It gives you a different perspective," one participant shared. This year marked the 10th annual hike up Stone Mountain in honor of 9/11.

In Athens, the University of Georgia hosted a stair climb at Sanford Stadium, where former service members, firefighters, and officers participated. They each climbed 120 stairs 19 times, representing the 110 stories that first responders scaled inside the World Trade Center. Organizers hope to make the event an annual tradition to continue paying tribute to the lives lost and the heroic sacrifices made on 9/11.